Speech to Text for Legion Regional Day 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the american legion regional.. and rockville post 48 looking to show it's the team to beat.. rockville taking on the host post 346 in the winners bracket.. bases loaded in 2nd.. brigham booe strikes out to garrett lawson.. 0-0. top 3rd.. cam cook single.. ryan brown scores.. 1-1 tie .. top 4th.. ryan brown to 1st.. nick sparks fielders choice .. 2-1 terre haute.. bottom 4th.. trevor rapp rbi-double .. munoz scores.. 2-2 tie.. bottom 4th.. pitch in the dirt blocked by conner brown.. rapp scores.. 3-2 rockville.. top 7th.. conner brown grounds to george munoz.. rockville post 48 does it again.. they take down wayne newton post 346 by a score of 3-2.. rockville advances to the regional finals on friday.. in the nightcap .. it's clinton post 140 taking on sullivan post 139 in an elimination game.. top 1st.. jack conner 2 rbi double to left center.. 2-0 sullivan.. top 1st.. eli steimel deep to left.. 2 more runs.. 4-0 sullivan.. top 2nd.. jack conner grounder to short.. no play.. 6-0 sullivan.. post 139 would hold on to that advantage throughout the game.. sullivan knocks clinton out of the tournament with an 11-5 win.. post 139 advances to play post 346 tomorrow at 6 for a spot in the regional final against rockville. in prospect league action.. the rex