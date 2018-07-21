Speech to Text for Is online addiction a thing?

medical experts say, how many hours you spend "behind the screen".. "playing online games".. may be concerning! news 10's abby kirk explains.... nat "i don't see it as an addiction, i see it as an escape...normal ly." blaze branson says he spends about a couple hours each day of the week...playing online games.... nat such as "fortnite".... "it's a free for all. it's a battle reality. you survive and kill others." gamers team up ....and talk to each other worldwide... through a headset.... "i have somebody from canada in my ear right now." branson loves video games, but he says he has never let them get in the way of his work or family. "nobody is here forever. you don't know the day you pass. it's always good to have family time." still, experts say there is a growing concern that not everyone knows when to turn it off.... "a lot of times they'll choose video games before relationships or it becomes their relationships." jennifer hutchens works first-hand with addiction at the hamitlon center in terre haute. she says she has studied what "gaming" can do the brain. "the same pathway that we see with cocaine, with alcohol, with meth....is lit up because all the endorphines, because all of the exctitment because of all the neuro chemicals released are lit up when playing video games." the world health organization is considering created an offical medical diagnosis called "gaming disorder." experts say excessive hours behind the screen can have a serious consequences on your body....and your daily life. "when that addiction takes over, when they crave or they put it before all other needs met...at that point we are going to start to see emotions run high and we are also going to see signs of withdrawal." nat "are you feeling drained? are you feeling irritable? um, exhausted?" as for branson, he says he'll continue to play....without letting the game become his reality. in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. hutchens says she would go about treating a gaming disorder like any other addiction. she says the first step of recovery is learning how to un-plug. [c3]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now to