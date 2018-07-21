Speech to Text for Paint a Picket, Leave Your Mark

what one local group offered today. "rethink inc." held "paint a picket". it took place at the eden garden. that's at 13-55 locust street. the ryves hall youth center and the surrounding community use this garden. artists were encouraged to bring their paints to leave artwork on fences. "it's community artwork to revitalize the neighborhood. to make the neighborhood pretty. to give kids a sense of pride and empower them and give them an activity that they are proud of." the wabash valley community foundation gave volunteers a grant to make today's event possible.