Covered With Love Diaper Drive

Posted: Wed Jul 18 19:30:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

they need. news 10 caught up with terre haute north high school's national honor society. members set up outside the meadows shopping center. they were collecting money for "covered with love". the organization buys diapers for families in need. students say it's just one way to connect to their community. [b18]covered with love diaper drive-sot "people who have kids they know how hard it is to get diapers and how expensive they are. this is just a way to get those families to have something for their babies to be healthy." students say they plan to do more drives like this in the future. [b19]x education alert-open off top a new state report showed good news for colleges
