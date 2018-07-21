Speech to Text for Illinois picks up stronger gun laws

welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. it's a story we told you about monday night on news 10. govenor bruce rauner signed a series of laws aiming to prevent gun violence and crimes... one of them allows guns to be taken away if someone poses a threat to themselves or to others. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now live in the newsroom to explain how a local gun expert is weighing in. we stopped by the lost creek trading post in marshall, illinois... while one manager told me the intent is a good idea -- he believes these new laws could also create potential problems. at the lost creek trading post.... all eyes are on every sale. "if we hear that a person wants to buy a gun for another person, that sale is off." "john van sandt" is the manager... and he also teaches concealed carry classes... every day he's working with potential and active gun owners.... he also keeps tabs on what's happening at the statehouse... "there is so much gun crime and there's so many deaths associated with it that they feel like they constantly have to do something." that reaction comes after new laws signed by illinois governor bruce rauner. house bill 23-54 allows courts to take weapons away for up to 6 months. that's if family or police can prove that person is a threat to themselves or others ... van-sandt says the law has good intentions... but it can be problematic if someone is doing it out of spite. "they could contact the police, state police, law enforcement and have guns taken away from you without due process just because they didn't like you." van sandt says reputations could be damaged if accusations turned out to be false ... he also believes there could be more costs for the state... "those administrative costs to the state of illinois are going to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000 to add that administrative staff to conduct all this... and of course there's going to be a lot of civil suits because of it." van sandt says he sees a need for "some" gun laws... but there's also a need for laws to be on the same page... "right now there is such a quagmire of laws from one state to the other that you can do in this state that you cant in that state and it's just setting an individual up to be a felon." governor rauner signed another law that extends a 72-hour waiting period on "all" guns in illinois. to see what van sandt thinks of that -- and how you can weigh in -- check out this story on our website... wthi- tv-dot-com. in the newsroom -- alia blackburn -- back to you.