Speech to Text for Bicentennial: The Explosive Train in Lewis

townships. but in "pierson township"... one town has a history that's hard to forget. they remember a time where part of the town was destroyed.. today news 10s garrett brown went to lewis indiana to learn more as we celebrate vigo county's bicentennial. morris ricketts has traveled around a lot of his life. but he has spend a large chuck of it here in lewis indiana. it seems like everybody knows everybody here. but they also remember where they were on that fateful night. "he'd come in to work about 9:30 i think and said that louis is on fire. its burning up. the whole town." on march twenty eighth in nineteen fifty three a milwaukee ammunition train heading to crane derailed on the north side of town. one of the box cars was full of black powder which would catch fire and explode. only 10 of over 100 houses in the town were livable. thankfully no one lost their life in the event. but it still had many fearing for their lives. "well i was scared to death because mom and dads house was right here and they had a store building over there. a little station and store." "news of the lewis train explosion quickly spread across the nation in both magazines and newspapers. but because of this event as well.. many railroads had to change their regulations on how they transported certain items. especially explosives." "well this shut down the rail industry for a week or so until they could find out what happened and why. and so they could re write regulations." but with this disaster came steps to be better prepared. shortly after the explosion the pierson township volunteer fire department was made. "it gives me a good feeling knowing that people clear back then had the insight to get something going to protect the township, protect lives, protect property." now only little remains of that infamous day. but those who call this place home like rickett is just happy they all lived to tell about it. "the town wasn't the same for a long time, a long time. it was just a miracle that nobody was killed." a miracle story that will be told as long as these trains keep on rolling. in lewis, garrett brown. news 10. if you'd like to see more history pieces celebrating vigo county's bicentennial... go to our website at wthitv.com. there we'll also have information on how you can submit your ideas for our next story.