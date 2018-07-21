Clear

Building a new dock at Fairbanks Park

Posted: Wed Jul 18 15:24:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 18 15:24:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

chris piper is live there now. he tells us what it's all about. patrece and rondrell, i'm out here at fairbanks park, and if you look behind me, you can see a lot of work being done. now today i talked with james owen, he's the president of the clara fairbanks foundation. he says this dock is going to be for kayaks and small boats, to accommodate the wabash valley rowing club. he also says he hopes this dock sparks an interest in the local colleges. [b19]new dock at fairbanks-live sot "you can start at any time in your life. it's a sport for anybody, the purest form of teamwork that there is." now owen says this is primarily going to be used for rowing, and the fishing dock that the city is going to replace, will be a whole different project. if you're interested in the club or rowing, we'll have a link to their facebook page on w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. live at fairbank park, chris piper, storm team 10. it's day two of the legion baseball
