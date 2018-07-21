Speech to Text for Building a new dock at Fairbanks Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris piper is live there now. he tells us what it's all about. patrece and rondrell, i'm out here at fairbanks park, and if you look behind me, you can see a lot of work being done. now today i talked with james owen, he's the president of the clara fairbanks foundation. he says this dock is going to be for kayaks and small boats, to accommodate the wabash valley rowing club. he also says he hopes this dock sparks an interest in the local colleges. [b19]new dock at fairbanks-live sot "you can start at any time in your life. it's a sport for anybody, the purest form of teamwork that there is." now owen says this is primarily going to be used for rowing, and the fishing dock that the city is going to replace, will be a whole different project. if you're interested in the club or rowing, we'll have a link to their facebook page on w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. live at fairbank park, chris piper, storm team 10. it's day two of the legion baseball