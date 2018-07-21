Speech to Text for Olney Fire Department receives a grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's firefighters safe. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has the story. "for volunteer fire departments it can be tough to buy new equipment. but thanks to a state grant, the olney fire department is able to purchase new equipment to help protect it's own fire fighters." taylor akers has been a fire fighter at the olney fire department for almost seven years. "well one of my buddies talked me into being a volunteer over in bridgeport. i heard they had applications open and testing here. so he kind of pushed me to go test over here. and i tested and made it on the list." peer pressure aside, it's a position that akers enjoys. but studies are now saying the job is becoming more dangerous. "cancer rates for firefighters is going up drastically. and we recognize that." while on job, firefighters are exposed to a number of cancer causing contaminents. this makes it important to get cleaned off. something that chief michael hill says has been difficult to do. "we've been able to provide some washing for our fire fighter's gear to remove those contaminents. but it's been with residental type units." a grant from the state of illinois looks to fix that problem. the department received a small equipment grant to the tune of twenty thousand eight hundred and sixty four dollars. the money will buy a gear extractor and dryer unit. in hopes to speed up the cleaning process and doing a better job at it. "so this is a way for us to get those contaminants off and lower that risk." for akers, it helps keep up in a fast paced environment. "sometimes we do have multiple calls back to back. and if their gear is already dirty from one it makes things even more dangerous then they already are." this is the first time this grant has allowed for this type of equipment. in olney, gary brian, news 10. the attorney for the indiana attorney general