Clear

Ben Selig hears his sentence

Posted: Wed Jul 18 15:18:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 18 15:18:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Ben Selig hears his sentence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

forgives the final suspect tied to the case. today -- a judge accepted a plea agreement for "benjamin selig". under the agreement -- "selig" pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal. police said after matt luecking's death, selig helped the suspects. luecking was a terre haute radio d-j. his brother said people can earn second chances.. and find redemption. [b6]ben selig in court-sot mug just like any of the other days that we have been in court its about honoring matts legacy. personally for me today was about forgiveness of the individuals involved. selig will serve 1- thousand 452 days probation. under the plea --- selig also agreed to substance abuse counseling and random drug testing. "you" can be a part
