Speech to Text for Clay County teen to be tried as adult

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as an adult. we've been following the story since the shooting happened last month in brazil, indiana. the clay county prosecutor told news 10 "zackary dickison" has been waived to adult court. dickison faces several charges. police say he shot a gun at his brother and a woman. . a fight started after that. then, the brother ended up getting shot in the hand. a judge set a trial date for december. [b5]ben selig in court-mug vo the brother of a murder victim says he