Speech to Text for Vigo County tax increase set for discussion

hearing on another proposed tax increase. good evening and thanks for joining us. not long ago, the council approved a food and beverage tax. now, it's a proposed local income tax increase to pay for a new vigo county jail. news 10's jon swaner sorts out the new details. it's tonight's top story. //////// mark your calendars for wednesday, august first. that's when the vigo county council will host a public hearing to consider an increase to the local income tax. that increase will be used to fund the construction of a new vigo county jail. it's already being dubbed "the jail tax." and it would be a .55% increase to the local income tax. let's break down what that increase consists of ... .10 of that tax increase would be something called a "p-sap tax." that woul be used to fund 911 services here in vigo county. .20 of that increase would be what's called a correctional and rehabilitation facilities tax. and then .25 percent of that tax increase would be what's called a special purpose tax. those last two taxes we should point out will sunset, or go away, once the bond for the construction of the new vigo county jail is paid off. that is estimated to be in 20 years. i sat down with judy anderson to talk about this tax increase, and she hopes by the august first public hearing that they'll have more details as far as the size of jail the county needs to construct. "i'm not sure we'll have the location pinpointed by then. that's just a couple of weeks and it takes a little while to get land acquisition." after the public hearing is conclulded on august first, the vigo county council could vote this proposed tax increase and make it a reality on august 15th, which is their next scheduled meeting. from the vigo county jail, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. a teenage suspect in a shooting will be tried