Speech to Text for WANTED: Benjamin Hornbrook

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police say -- this man -- "benjamin horn-brook" -- is on the run. that's after, police say -- he burglarized a church. police went to arrest "horn- brook" -- but he was able to escape. they say -- he was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. thanks to a local farmer -- a drone was used to try and locate "horn-brook". "k-9" units were also called in to help. police are encouraging people in that area to lock their doors and cars. call police if you notice anything. the "fourth" and final person - involved in the