Clear

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Horizon Health

Posted: Wed Jul 18 09:16:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 18 09:16:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dog act 1 race will be held Saturday August 25th beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time at Perris High School Glen race go to fund a scholarship program each year we awarded $1,000 scholarships to Paris High School seniors who embody the traits of dog act when the hospital we should do something in his honor and what better idea for him that would be to have a race named after him he had it himself in high school he went to Paris High School and during his time there he had four state championships and since he came back as a physician and served our community for 34 years we figured what better way to honor him and have this race named after him and Health. Org
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance