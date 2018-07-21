Speech to Text for 3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

dog act 1 race will be held Saturday August 25th beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time at Perris High School Glen race go to fund a scholarship program each year we awarded $1,000 scholarships to Paris High School seniors who embody the traits of dog act when the hospital we should do something in his honor and what better idea for him that would be to have a race named after him he had it himself in high school he went to Paris High School and during his time there he had four state championships and since he came back as a physician and served our community for 34 years we figured what better way to honor him and have this race named after him and Health. Org