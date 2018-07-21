Speech to Text for Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

westminster village and this year westminster has been working on a pay it forward campaign to support local non for profits. today we're talking with david jones, he's a resident at westminster village but also a member of the noon optimist club. david can you tell us a little more about your mission? certainly. we're the noon optimist clothe-a-child folks, we clothe and get request of approximately one thousand elementary school children here in vigo county from all 18 elementary schools. we will clothe the children on december 16th and when i say clothe the children we do this from skin out. socks, underwear, pants, shirt, hoodie, and coat. our large fundraiser is the live auction on december 5th this year, it will be at the vfw at 12th and mulberry at 7 o'clock. this is where we raise approximately 50 percent of the money that we spend on the children. we also of course will accept cash donations which are appreciated.