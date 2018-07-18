Speech to Text for "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

production of "joseph and the amazing technicolor dreamcoat" by maple avenue united methodist church in terre haute. it's coming up july 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 & 29 at either 7 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. cost is $15/ticket joseph and the amazing technicolor dreamcoat is a musical with lyrics by tim rice and music by andrew lloyd webber. the story is based on the "coat of many colours" story of joseph from the bible's book of genesis. this was the first lloyd webber and rice musical to be performed publicly . the show has little spoken dialogue; it is almost entirely sung-through. its family- friendly story, familiar themes and catchy music have resulted in numerous stagings. 232-7263 mapleavenuech urch.com.