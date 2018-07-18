Clear

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Posted: Wed Jul 18 05:57:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 18 05:57:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Benjamin Selig is in court today to learn his fate. He is charged wit assisting a criminal. Many are looking to find justice for the local radio dj. It's been almost 2 years since Matt Luecking was killed in his apartment. That happened in October of 2016. A judge says this is one of the most brutal crimes he's ever seen. It's not just those involved in the legal process to be struck by the senseless murder, it's his family, his co-workers and even listeners who admired his work on the radio. We've covered this crime from the beginning telling you about the 3 people already found guilty of his murder. Benjamin Selig's role is different. He's charged with assisting a criminal not for the murder itself. Selig has entered a plea agreement. We will learn his fate inside the courtroom today, that sentencing is happening at 1:30.
