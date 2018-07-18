Speech to Text for High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

it comes to the future of athletic facilities for some wabash valley schools... that's following tonight's school board meeting in clay county. places like the northview high school's football field are usually the center of friday night lights.... but tonight... it played center to part of the discussion in tonight's school board meeting. board members addressed concerns and the need for solutions to the high school's track and football facility. they were presented with a few potential options at tonight's meeting. possibilities that were discussed included synthetic turf or natural grass ... while there were no decisions made... it was clear by board members that something has to be done. if you're telling me that we have a $3 million dollar rainy day fund, setting there and we go and look at some of the facilities that we have at clay city and at northview... it's a little disheartening. a lot of the outside appearance is what you see first." "health and safety, i'v read the research ... we need to move forward on a field, that's you know..." "i believe that if you look at the research and you look at the discussions, you'll find that there is a need, a benefit and that we can afford to do this." "i want to see numbers ... we've seen estimates, ball park numbers, i want to see something closer." no decisions were made tonight. i reached out to superintendent jeff fritz for comment after the meeting... but he declined. however... he did say the board should have something more concrete to discuss next month. that's as they plan to look into and weigh options further at the next meeting. reporting in brazil... back to you. three schools in the wabash valley are getting attention for