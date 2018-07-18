Speech to Text for Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

their mouths and noses. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. the kittens were found in different locations. the first in linton... the second in sullivan. new for nightwatch... news 10's heather good spoke with the woman who helped rescue the animals and joins us now with more ... rescuers are seeking justice for these animals nicknamed the "glue kittens." both were taken in by a longtime animal advocate in linton. the damage to their little bodies has been devastating. cat pic 1: this is the first kitten found by animal rescuers in greene county. vo: chantel eaton found her outside this gas station about two weeks ago during a regular morning trip. chantel eaton, s.a.f.e. animal rescue inc. president, says, "i pick her up and her face is covered in black stuff and its hard so we thought maybe it was tar or grease but it was real hard." cat pic 2: eaton took the kitten back to her home and later discovered more of the substance in the cat's mouth. eaton says, "i start picking the glue, what i think is glue, off and i pull, it's almost like a wad of sylicone, rubbery stuff out of the roof of her mouth." cat pic 1: the kitten was able to eat at first. she was placed with a foster and got veterinary care but her health declined. she died days later. cat pic 3: just a week after the first cat was found... eaton says she got a call another was discovered with glue around his face just a town over in sullivan. vo: luckily... this kitty -- now named gizmo -- is doing well. he is living in foster care and is expected to recover. eaton says she thinks someone is torturing area animals. eaton says. "if you can do that to a cat you're going to do that to your kid, you're going to do it to a person. you're just a cruel person. you know if you can effect life that way, if you can harm anything there's something wrong in your head." she says someone out there knows something... and should come forward. eaton says, "call crime stoppers. it's anonymous and it's a really good agency to report things to. call me!" animal advocates want answers. one woman in kentucky actually created a go fund me page to raise money for a reward so people will talk. we've linked to that on our website... wthitv.com.