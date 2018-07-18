Speech to Text for Ricky Brookins honored

games over the last few years, but its off the field where i know he takes his greatest pride.... brookins has always made a big impact on the lives of others and its not going unnoticed... the former terre haute north star has been named a 2018 allstate american football coaches association nominee for the good works team.... this award has been one of the most esteemed off the field honors in college football for more than 25 years... all the athletes nominated demonstrate a special dedication to community service or helping others.... along with overcoming personal struggles when the odds are against them.... the hoosiers running back recently helped raise 22-thousand dollars for an iu equipment manager with cancer..... the final 22 award winners will be announced in september ....