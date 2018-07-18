Clear

TH Rex lose

Hannibal wins

Posted: Tue Jul 17 20:41:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 17 20:41:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH Rex lose

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute rex continue to own the best record in the prospect league... the rex put a three-game winning streak on the line at home tonigh versus hannibal.. rex get off to a good start....roby enriquez doubles to left, that was one of three hits in the game for the sycamore.... that puts runners at second and third... next up is austin why-ler.....he grounds out to short, but lorenzo e-lawn scores on the fielders choice ...one-nothing good guys.... rex pitcher drew meschede had 10 strike outs, he struck out the side in the second inning... meschede ran into troulbe in the third, he gave up six runs in the inning.... brady west had the big blow, a three-run double... hannibal snaps the terre haute rex three-game winning streak.. hoots win 8-2.... [f8]ricky brookins allstate-vo ricky brookins has helped iu football win several games over the last few years, but its off the field where i know he takes his greatest pride.... brookins has always made a big impact on the lives of others and its not going unnoticed... the former
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes