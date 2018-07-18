Speech to Text for TH Rex lose

terre haute rex continue to own the best record in the prospect league... the rex put a three-game winning streak on the line at home tonigh versus hannibal.. rex get off to a good start....roby enriquez doubles to left, that was one of three hits in the game for the sycamore.... that puts runners at second and third... next up is austin why-ler.....he grounds out to short, but lorenzo e-lawn scores on the fielders choice ...one-nothing good guys.... rex pitcher drew meschede had 10 strike outs, he struck out the side in the second inning... meschede ran into troulbe in the third, he gave up six runs in the inning.... brady west had the big blow, a three-run double... hannibal snaps the terre haute rex three-game winning streak.. hoots win 8-2.... [f8]ricky brookins allstate-vo ricky brookins has helped iu football win several games over the last few years, but its off the field where i know he takes his greatest pride.... brookins has always made a big impact on the lives of others and its not going unnoticed... the former