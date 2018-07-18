Speech to Text for Rockville wins

sullivan 139 and rockville 48.... rockville gets off to a good start....trevor rapp with a base hit to left center..... that scores two give rockville a three-one lead in the first inning.... sullivan star sam steimel with a deep shot in the fifth, that's a double over the left fielders head. that scores one and starts a big inning for sullivan... isaac lane drives in another run, sullivan would score six times in the fifth to take a seven-six lead.... bottom seventh...... game tied at seven and rapp hit a leadoff triple in the final inning to start things off.... after two intentional walks, the bases are loaded for clayton schaffer and he draws the thrilling walk off walk to win it for rockville..... rockville wins a close one 8-7 over sullivan ... next up for rockville in the winners bracket is wayne newton post 346 tomorrow at 6 pm .... two thirds the way through their schedule and the