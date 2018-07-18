Speech to Text for Post 346 wins

is once again the favorite to win the terre haute regional .... post 346 opened the state tourney against clinton 140... wayne newton playing some defense....austi n morris snags the liner and fires to second for the double play to end the first inning ..... parker bray starts the scoring in the second inning with an rbi double to right center ....benji downs scores easily....post 346 goes up one-nothing .... third inning....benji downs up......the future butler bulldog with the single to left to give wayne newton a three-run advantage... the third was post 346 big inning......cam cook with a double that's fair in left .....that plates two more for the guys in blue..... wayne newton post 346 opens the state tourney with a 10-nothing win over clinton in five innings..... next up for post 346 was the winner between