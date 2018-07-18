Speech to Text for Knox County Fair takes steps to keep people safe Part 2

keep you and your family safe.. and that involves these guys right here behind me.. news 10s bureau chief gary brian joins us live in bicknell. he tells us their plan to keep you from getting sick.. the knox county fair is in it's second night tonight. but after the first official case of a highly contagious illness was reported in indiana.. officials are focused on more than just you having fun. it's the first year in 4-h for levi telligman. "this one's a barrow. that ones a cross bred barrow. and then that's a chester white barrow." he knows a few things about pigs. "they're fun to work with. they're onery they'll bite your shoes." levi is one of many youngsters learning through 4-h this year. but thanks to a new case of swine flu in indiana, they'll learn a little bit more. "just a lot of extra precautions. put some sanitation stations up. we want to be safe. but we want the animals here for people from the cities to come out and see the animals." the fair had a vet on hand when the animals were unloaded. any potential problem pigs were additionally spot checked. additionally the fair is giving fair-goers a way to keep clean. "two sanitation stations and sanitizers on all the barns. not only the swine barn but all the animal barns. so people have sanitizers and everything as they walk in or walk out." a final added measure is warning signs. the signs spell out rules to related to contracting the disease. all in hopes to keep kids like levi safe. "its important for people to see this and ask questions. we want them to come through our barns because we feel like we've got healthy barns to be walking through." learning and having fun, all while staying safe. the swine flu can be contracted through extended contact with pigs. symptoms are similar to the common flu. live in bicknell, gary brian, news 10.