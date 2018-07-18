Clear

Knox County Fair takes steps to keep people safe Part 2

The Knox County fair is taking steps to help prevent the Swine Flu

Posted: Tue Jul 17 16:53:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 17 16:53:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Knox County Fair takes steps to keep people safe Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

keep you and your family safe.. and that involves these guys right here behind me.. news 10s bureau chief gary brian joins us live in bicknell. he tells us their plan to keep you from getting sick.. the knox county fair is in it's second night tonight. but after the first official case of a highly contagious illness was reported in indiana.. officials are focused on more than just you having fun. it's the first year in 4-h for levi telligman. "this one's a barrow. that ones a cross bred barrow. and then that's a chester white barrow." he knows a few things about pigs. "they're fun to work with. they're onery they'll bite your shoes." levi is one of many youngsters learning through 4-h this year. but thanks to a new case of swine flu in indiana, they'll learn a little bit more. "just a lot of extra precautions. put some sanitation stations up. we want to be safe. but we want the animals here for people from the cities to come out and see the animals." the fair had a vet on hand when the animals were unloaded. any potential problem pigs were additionally spot checked. additionally the fair is giving fair-goers a way to keep clean. "two sanitation stations and sanitizers on all the barns. not only the swine barn but all the animal barns. so people have sanitizers and everything as they walk in or walk out." a final added measure is warning signs. the signs spell out rules to related to contracting the disease. all in hopes to keep kids like levi safe. "its important for people to see this and ask questions. we want them to come through our barns because we feel like we've got healthy barns to be walking through." learning and having fun, all while staying safe. the swine flu can be contracted through extended contact with pigs. symptoms are similar to the common flu. live in bicknell, gary brian, news 10. a new shopping experience is coming to a local grocery store. "page's
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes