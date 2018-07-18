Speech to Text for Funeral Services for Fire Chief Clay Shidler announced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chief. "clay shidler" of the hymera - jackson fire department died yesterday.. it was a single vehicle crash in sullivan county.. "shidler" died from his injurie in the hospital.. those who knew him say he had a strong impact on their lives.. he gave his all for his friends.. his family.. and his community.. you could go on for days about what he has done for the community ..his whole family. it will be hard to replace him.. services will take place at the "first baptist church" in hymera.. those times are on your screen.. we'll have them again on our website.. w-t-h-i tv dot com. classes may be out of session-- but work is still happening to make