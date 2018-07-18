Clear

Purple paint aims to keep trespassers out

A new law helps you mark your property better to keep trespassers out. If you start to see purple marks on trees and fence posts, that splash of color means ‘stay away.'

now...a new rule could help. good evening and thanks for joining us .. you've probably seen no trespassing signs on large properties.. but they may not have been in the best shape.. those signs keep people out for your safety! it's especially important during hunting season. but what if you can't see the signs? news 10s abby kirk joins us now live in the newsroom to tell us about a new law that could solve that problem. as hunting season approaches... ...look out for "purple marks".... a conservation officer tells me this will have a major imapact on hunters, property owners, and on his "job" alone.... to help keep trespassers out. nat nathan lutz grew up on land....and lots of it. nat now, him and his family...have a more visible way to mark their property boundaries. that is...with "purple paint".... "you're expected to have ownership and control over your property." he's currently marking fence posts and trees....that surround his home in rockville, indiana. "it keeps you from the expense of putting so many signs out there and it keeps our signs from being ripped off by the weather or by tree grow or people who are wanting to trespass." a new law went into effect on july first. purple paint "now" replaces "n trespassing signs" to help people who live in rural areas clearly mark their large property. nat lutz happens to be familiar with "this" for the fact that h is also a "conservation officer." "dealing with a lot of people who are hunting or fishing in a rural area where land owners have large amounts of acrage ...this is going to be very beneficial to those land owners." he says if you're marking a tree, it must be vertical line ....at least 8 inches long and has to be clearly visible. the bottom of the stripe has to be 3 to 5 feet from the ground level. nat same goes for a fence post.... but, you need to mark the top "two inches" of the post. "it's a color that nobody has really seen before. and it's going to catch people's eye. and they're going to notice it." lutz recommends you still put "no trespassing signs" near your entrance. just to better ensure your property boundaries. live in the newsroom, abby kirk, news 10. back to you in the studio. the search for a man accused
