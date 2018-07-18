Speech to Text for Gnats and why they've been thick this year

to be outside. however.. there's "1"- thing that may spoil your outdoor fun .. "bugs"! the storm team's "chri piper" joins us now "live". he tells us.. why all those pesky gnats .. are becoming such a common nuisance. "chris"... /////// susie i'm here at deming park, and this is one place where you may see a lot of bugs, particularly, gnats. today i talked with peter coppinger, he's a biology professor at rose hulman. he says gnats have been thick this year, but more than anything.. they're just plain annoying. //////// "i dislike these more than mosquitoes. they'll get into your ears, they'll get into your face, and that bite is really annoying, and they can form these clouds in swarms around you." ///////// now coming up at six, i'll have more on where these gnats like to breed, along with what you can do to keep them away. reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. news 10 first at five will be right back.