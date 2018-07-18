Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wind 3 to 6 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 84. calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 61. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 61. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 84. calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 61. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 61. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 84. calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 61. north northeast wind 3 to