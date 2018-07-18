Speech to Text for Knox County Fair takes steps to keep people safe

it's the second night of the knox county fair. while the atmosphere is light, officals are keeping an extra eye on safety. the fair has been going on since 1809. that makes it the oldest in the state. on display are the usual 4-h animals. cows, goats, chickens, and even a few alpacas. but this year, there is extra attention being given to the pigs. that's after a reported case of swine flu in indiana. it was the first human case of the h3n2 flu in indiana since 2013. because of this, fair officals have taken extra steps to ensure the public's safety. fair president don osborne says it's important to provide a safe atmosphere. "a lot of extra precautions. put some sanitation stations out. we want to be safe. but we want the animals here so people from the cities can come here and see the animals."