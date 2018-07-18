Clear

Knox County Fair takes steps to keep people safe

The Knox County fair is taking steps to help prevent the Swine Flu

Posted: Tue Jul 17 14:46:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 17 14:46:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

extra precautions" to keep you and your family safe. news 10's "bureau chief" "gary brian".. is "live" in bicknell at this hour.. to explain more about the steps they're taking.. and one in particular focuses-in on your health! "gary"... //////// it's the second night of the knox county fair. while the atmosphere is light, officals are keeping an extra eye on safety. the fair has been going on since 1809. that makes it the oldest in the state. on display are the usual 4-h animals. cows, goats, chickens, and even a few alpacas. but this year, there is extra attention being given to the pigs. that's after a reported case of swine flu in indiana. it was the first human case of the h3n2 flu in indiana since 2013. because of this, fair officals have taken extra steps to ensure the public's safety. fair president don osborne says it's important to provide a safe atmosphere. ////////// [b18]knox county fair swine flu-live sot //////// "a lot of extra precautions. put some sanitation stations out. we want to be safe. but we want the animals here so people from the cities can come here and see the animals." ///////// at six i'll show you what exactly the fair is doing to help keep things safe. live in bicknell, gary brian, news 10. ////////// looking for a new place to take your
