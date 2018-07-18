Speech to Text for Vigo County CIB announce timeline for new convention center

board".. met again this morning. and "the board".. made significant progress.. regarding "a new convention center" in downtown terre haute. news 10's.. "jon swaner".. explains "what's new"! /////////// the board's first order of business this morning was to revise its professional services agreement with nations group. that's the firm that will oversee the convention center's construction. among the revisions made... the board cut the value of the project down from $75 million to $25 million dollars. that's because the renovation of the hulman center is no longer a part of the project. we also have a rough timeline of how nations group expects construction to follow. phase one construction should begin this november, which is about two months after a contractor is selected. the project should be complete by summer of 2020. we asked the board what it means to have a timeline in place. "we've sort of just been dangling out there and just.. what if, what if. and now we have something in writing that we can hold everybody to and start moving the project along." the board's attorney also informed them they will have to make adjustments to the ordinances under which the c-i-b is formed. that's namely because it still includes indiana state university, which was voted off the board last year. also, we still have no official site for the convention center. we only know it's going downtown. but the board assures us a site annoucement is coming soon. back to you. ////////// as "jon" mentioned.. the total cost of building "the convention center" will be "25"-million-dollars. ad here's how "that cost" will be divided up. both "the city of terre haute" and "vigo county" will each pay "10"-million-dollars toward the project. "the terre haute convention and visitor's bureau" will pay the remaining "5"-million-dollars. "the board of the visitor's bureau" will ask "the vigo county council" to increase "th county's innkeeper's tax" from "6"-poin "5"-percent to "8"-percent. you pay "innkeeper's taxes" whe you pay for a hotel or motel room, or, a campsite. "the increase of the tax".. wil help "the visitor's bureau" pay its contribution "t the convention center's construction". //////// ///////// "the hope would be is that we would have take effect september 1st so that we can capture the busy fall season of september, october and november." /////// "the vigo county council" must 1st approve "any increases to the innkeeper's tax". "if" approved.. "vigo county" would have the 2nd-highest innkeeper's tax rate in the state. we continue to dig deeper.. into how "c-b-d