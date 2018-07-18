Speech to Text for Community reacts to new School Resource Officer

but during "the summer months". "administrators " have been working "on upgrading safety". news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. joins us now.. "live" from marshall, illinois.. on how the school district there .. is doing just that. "lacey"... //////// susie-- late last week-- the final step for the marshall school district to get a school resource officer fell into place. today i spoke with one marshall high school senior-- to get his thoughts on this safety push. mitchell garrett has been going to marshall schools since the sixth grade. he like to spend time with friends and plays soccer. the last thing he needs to think about is his well-being. "because sometimes i don't feel safe, but most of the times i feel safe." garrett says he feels most secure when city police officers make stops at the school. "every once and a while like morning and afternoon, they'll be at the lounge, the lobby area by the doors and sometimes at the office." but for this school year-- a change for the better in the eyes of garrett. that's as a full time school resource officer will be on-staff. "it makes me feel safer that someone's always going to be there from bell to bell every day protecting us." "now marshall's city police chief tells me that he actually used to be a school resource officer for the school district. that is, until grant money ran out for that program. but he says he's glad to reinstate this type of program, and so are students and community members." "it makes me feel proud of my school and my town because they care about the students and how they feel and what they want to do in life, they want to protect, and get them far in life." coming up on news 10 at six-- we'll hear from a city leader who supported getting the officer hired. he'll share what else he thinks needs done to protect our students. live in marshall- lacey clifton-- news 10. //////// continuing "school safety measures". "this