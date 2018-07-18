Clear

Jon Marshall arrested, appears in court

Marshall is charged with Attempted Murder

Posted: Tue Jul 17 13:14:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 17 13:14:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

an elderly man ... is now behind bars. "jon marshall" is facing severa charges ... including attempted murder. he's the last inmate -- you see there -- on your screen. according to court documents -- marshall entered a home on "6th avenue" in terre haute. he demanded money from the homeowner. police believe marshall and another man beat "the victim" -- tied him to a chair -- and cut his oxygen line... with a knife. police say.. marshall and the other suspect -- left with the oxygen tank -- "2 debit cards" -- and "12-hundred dollars". police searched for marshall for a week and a half. that's before arresting him last night. he will appear in court again this friday. police need your help finding who
