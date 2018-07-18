Speech to Text for Jon Marshall arrested, appears in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an elderly man ... is now behind bars. "jon marshall" is facing severa charges ... including attempted murder. he's the last inmate -- you see there -- on your screen. according to court documents -- marshall entered a home on "6th avenue" in terre haute. he demanded money from the homeowner. police believe marshall and another man beat "the victim" -- tied him to a chair -- and cut his oxygen line... with a knife. police say.. marshall and the other suspect -- left with the oxygen tank -- "2 debit cards" -- and "12-hundred dollars". police searched for marshall for a week and a half. that's before arresting him last night. he will appear in court again this friday. police need your help finding who