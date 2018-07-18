Speech to Text for Fire Chief loses life in Monday Afternoon Crash

we have learned ... the hymera-jackson township fire department chief -- "clay shidler" has died. //////// chief -- was involved in a monday afternoon accident. it happened around "4" yesterday. the sullivan county sheriff's office says -- was involved in a single vehicle accident on county road "900" north. that's in -- north-east sullivan county. he was taken to regional hospital -- where he later died. we spoke with sullivan county sheriff clark cottom this morning. he said -- this is a huge loss for the community. especially -- to the fire service. cottom adds... he was a dedicated public servant and well respected leader in the community.