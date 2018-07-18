Clear

"When it takes six years to hear it, it's a different feeling." Autistic child speaks for first time

CBD oil benefits children with autism.

month -- that "c-b-d" oil is now legal for all hoosiers. lawmakers passed -- "senate bill 52" with an overwhelming majority. people are trying "c-b-d" oil for multiple purposes. news 10's kiley thomas discovered its changing lives for one family. she's live to explain how. ////////// we've introduced you to erin withers before. she's the proud mother of "two" severely autistic children. lillian and mark aren't able to speak..... until they tried "c-b-d" oil. she did her research to find a pure form without any "t-h-c". this is the component that produces a "high". erin says the change is un- wavering. her son can now focus and play with his toys -- unlike before. her daughter can now say "20" words! her favorite word right now is "mouse" -- after just getting back from disney world. erin says hearing her daugther say mom for the first time -- is a moment she won't forget. "parents with normal, developing children hear that stuff and they're like oh that's so cute, we heard it. but when it takes 6 years to hear it, it's a totally different feeling" we sat down with a distributor -- to learn the "ins" and "outs" of the c-b-d industry. we'll break down the facts of how it works -- 30 mins. live -- kt news 10. news 10 investigates what one terre haute woman says -- is a nightmare. years of according to the new law -- c-b-d oil retailers can only sell products that follow certain requirements. that includes the testing of the oil. there are also packaging requirements -- including proof that it's made from hemp and not marijuana. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain... how it works. ////////// cbd oil is made from the hemp plant. this is different than the marijuana plant. i want to show you a side by side comparison -- of how they work. according to neuroscientist s at indiana univeristy -- hemp has a high amount of "c-b- d" but a small amount of "t-h- c". "t-h-c" is the product that produces a "high". marijuana has a high level of "t-h-c" -- which is associated with the high. but low level of "c-b-d". to clarify -- c-b-d is legal in indiana -- not marijuana. that's according to senate bill 52 that passed. brent and liz sell "c-b-d" oil in terre haute. they say they have customers who take it for different health reasons. they also have seen the impacts it's had for erin withers and her two autistic children -- who we introduced you to at "6:30". c-b-d oil can be purchased over the counter. for the f-d-a's response to cbd and regulations - head to our website. live -- kt news 10. mainly sunny today, with a couple of waves of clouds
