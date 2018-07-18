Clear

Taste Terre Haute

July 16-29th, The event will highlight the variety of restaurants in the Wabash Valley and showcase their unique offerings.

taste terre haute is inspired by similar events in larger cities such as devour downtown in indianapolis. taste terre haute will run for two weeks; july 16-29 2018. the event will highlight the variety of restaurants in the wabash valley and showcase their unique offerings. every participant will be asked to offer a "deal" aka their own "taste" to diners, whether that is a special menu, free dessert, specialty cocktail, percentage off a meal; the specifics are up to each individual restaurant. 30 restaurants are taking part!
Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes