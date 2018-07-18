Speech to Text for Enjoy some cooler and drier air as high pressure from the north hangs around

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 87° Tuesday night: Clear and cooler. Low: 60° Wednesday: Sunny and awesome. High: 83° Detailed Forecast: If you look at the averages, which the Storm Team 10 does about 4 times a day, you'll find that this should be the warmest part of the year for the Wabash Valley. Dew points and temperatures should both be near their max. However, a not-so-often shift in the upper pattern of the atmosphere is going to bring the area a cooler than usual change for this warm normal. Enjoy some cooler and drier air as high pressure from the north hangs around for a day or two. Rain chances return for the weekend, but they continue to look less than impressive.