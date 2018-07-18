Speech to Text for Local politicians host town hall meeting

with election season underway... local candidates are hoping you'll take time to learn more about the names on the ballot. many came out to tonight's town hall in terre haute. william tanoos -- who is running for indiana's 8th congressional district -- hosted the forum. he'll challenge representative "larry bucshon" in november. those who attended said this is an opportunity to educate yourself on candidates and where they stand on topics that impact you. "there's a lot of people that are uninformed and if they've got questions this is an easy forum to just set up and they can come over here and ask anything and everything that they want." organizers said they plan to host more town halls very soon.