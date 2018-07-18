Speech to Text for Sustainable Energy Boot Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this week to discuss how to teach students about alternative energy. storm team 10's brady harp was at the "sustainable energy boot camp". he joins us with more. alternative energy sources range from solar to wind power. teaching students about these concepts can be difficult - that's why rose-hulman is hosting a workshop all week to help teachers develop lessons on the subject. area teachers being taught. rose-hulman's energy summer institute brings teachers from all over the area. olympia harris: "a lot of us are here from different backgrounds of education from middle school to highschool. we're all here to be educated and empowered about how to use energy more responsibly hopefully from a resource point of view and be more effective with how we use our resources." teachers are being taught how to teach alternative energy concepts to students in a more effective way. in one of today's workshops teachers put together a working windmill model that can generate electricity. the goal - help their students do the same. harris: "taking it back to the classroom how can we help enrich our students to understand the world around us and how we use energy resources around us." participants say this weeks energy workshops are important for the younger generation. they say it will be the next generation of student's job to continue fidning alternative efficient resources for energy. harris: "being how they are the ones who will take on our roles after we retire and need to be taken care of we need to make sure we are in responsible hands so we as the educators provide that." this weeks camp costs are being picked up by rose-hulman graduates becky and frank levinson. through the week teachers will participate in field visits to hoosier energy's power plant - northern indiana's public service power plant - indianapolis airport's solar farm - and a wind energy farm in benton county. back to you. now