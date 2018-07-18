Clear

Clay County Fair in full swing

Posted: Mon Jul 16 19:32:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 19:32:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the vigo county fair is over. but the party is just getting started in clay county. the clay county 4h fair got underway this weekend. news 10 attended the fair today. that's where we found this pedal tractor pull. we caught up with one of the winners. she says the competition was tough but a lot of fun. "it was... at first i thought it was hard and then once you got out it was easy... easy.. easy peasy." the clay county fair lasts until july 20th. then later...the indiana state fair will begin august 3rd. [b22]health and heights camp-vo off top kids are 'taking on new heights' this week! "the
