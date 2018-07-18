Speech to Text for Brazil car theft

asking for your help tonight. this comes after a car theft at a local gas station. brazil police need your help identifying this woman. she's a suspect in an auto theft investigation. police say a car was stolen from a speedway gas station at 3-0-1 west national avenue. it happened during the early morning hours of july 12th. you're asked to call the clay county dispatch center if you have any information. that number is 812-446-2535. a new law in illinois will allow police to take away