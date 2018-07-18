Speech to Text for Concerns with the Robinson Bus Barn

plan to build a "bus barn." good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the robinson, illinois school superintendent says plans for building a new transportation facility are in the works... but others question if it's a good move. news 10's heather good was at the school board meeting earlier today. she joins us live in the newsroom to explain the plan. school district officials say this idea has been discussed publically for quite some time. but some still have questions about how this plan could impact their wallets and if a new facilty is really necessary. this is the robinson, illinois -- unit 2 -- transporation and maintenance facility. this building -- once owned by hershey -- was donated to the district in the late 90s and was used for administrative offices until another move was made to this former pharmacy on allen street. the transportation and maintenance operations have remained at the hershey location... but school district leaders say the facility needs a lot of work including a 4-hundred thousand dollar roof. a plan to build a new facility was discussed at the school board meeting. that's were some raised questions... mos says, "what's the incentive? what's the return in investment? what do you get for it?" he says moving the facility will benefit students and other drivers. superintendent josh quick, robinson schools, says, "we want to have a facility that is actually on one of our school campuses and there are a couple different reasons for that. one if for efficiency and traffic flow. the other is actually a school safety reason." quick says bus drivers could end their routes at the school instead of heading back on the roads... and having buses near the majority of students is helpful in an emergency situation where students may need to be evacuated. most people say they're worried about the price tag... but quick insists this project will not impact taxes. quick says, "so we have setback some money that we have dedicated toward the project so that we can do it without having to borrow any money or without having to extend additional taxes to do that so and right now we're looking at a range of probably about two million dollars." he adds -- the 2 million dollars is just an estimate. the board decided to table a vote to seek project bids so board members have more time to review all the options. the goal is to have the project done by the end of 2019. superintendent josh quick explains around 9- hundred kids are eligible for busing and there are twenty regular routes. he says -- if you have questions about this plan... just ask. live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10. the brazil, indiana police department is