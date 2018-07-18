Clear

Small fire department receives help for new facility

Small fire department receives help for new facility

Posted: Mon Jul 16 15:34:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 15:34:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

is live in washington, indiana. he tells us how big this project's gonna be.. it may not look like it from the outside. but this building, which houses fire trucks for washington township, is in bad shape. assistant fire chief david gray has been with the washington township fire department for 34 years. in that time, he's seen a lot of changes. "it's been added on to a couple of times. it's been remodeled. but now we're running into some structure problems." the building was built in the 1920's. and it's showing it's age. "so, like right here in this corner of the building. you notice this crack that runs from top to bottom." cracks have begun showing up all around the building. some are minor. and some are a lot more serious. "that's the major crack. all the way across the back wall. and like i've said that wall has moved out a good inch to two inches." like a crumbling lego set, the bricks that build up the station are pulling apart. "if we stay in this building who knows. it may just collapse at any point." one fire truck can cost around a half million dollars. it's an investment they want to protect. "i've always felt like we do this for the citizens of washington township. and we want to take care of their investment. and their biggest investment is these trucks." hoping to protect the community and it's investments for years to come. the building will cost over five hundred thousand dollars to build. a majority of those funds are being provided by a southern indiana development corporation grant. live in washington, gary brian, news 10. [c3]hey kevin-sot off top hey kevin what's the weather gonna be? i'll have your full
