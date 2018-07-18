Speech to Text for Shelburn Post Office could be moving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new future. shelburn town leaders want to move the post office. the current building is old and run down. town council members told us they've learned the roof leaks... and the heating doesn't work well. that's why they're talking about a possible move across the street. the town owns the old bank building. for now -- they're waiting on approval to move from postal officials in indianapolis. basbeall all-star weekend is right around the