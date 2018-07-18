Speech to Text for Clay County ICE Facility

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

home as it may seem.. right here in the wabash valley.. you'll find indianas only ice facility. news 10s sarah lehman is live in the newsroom to explain how it works locally ... the clay county justice center has been a major service provider for ice in the past few years. i sat down with the sheriff today and he told me what they do and why they were the ones chosen for the job. the clay county justice center looks like any other county jail. they do all the things a normal jail would do. except... "we have an agreement with homeland security and immigrations customs enforcement to hold the individuals at our facility." they home to indianas only u.s. immigration and customs enforcement holding facility. and some residents didn't know what was in their backyard. "no i actually had no idea" "most of the people in our community is in favor for it." "i feel like it's important that we do kinda need." they say it's not something you see in rural indiana town. "we're not really used to that kind of stuff. most people, that kind of stuff. you know that kind of stuff is in big cities where people are used to it. it's just kinda different." so why clay county? "at the time we were one of the newer jails in indiana. we had available bed space." now clay county has been working with homeland security and ice since about 20- 14. recently with ice making national news it's now bringing attention to this indiana holding facility. "it's hit the news that way we're doing nothing more than holding them for a federal agency and we care for them and transport them on to another location." the federal government pays them to house the detainees.. sheriff harden says they can hold up to 65 detainees per day averaging about 25 on any given day. he said they get a call from ice at least once or twice per week. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you.