Clear

Mold problems hit Terre Haute renter

Mold problems hit Terre Haute renter

Posted: Mon Jul 16 15:23:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 15:23:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Mold problems hit Terre Haute renter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

living with this.. years of what appears to be mold and even dried sewage. a local woman says "these" serious hazards are in her rental home. and they're creating health problems. news 10s abby kirk joins us in the studio to tell us her family's story.. what you see behind me, is what one terre haute woman's basement looks like. severe mold and sewage covers the ground. it brings up the question about what you do as a renter? for those who are stuck in a lease. nat what you see all over this basement defintely looks like "mold." nat it's "here" too. nat "natosha porter" has been living in "this" rental in terre haute fo "3" years. "i started noticing the musty smell is really bad coming up from the vents." she says mold and mildew are all over. ...on the front door .... inside the kitchen cabinets ....and covering the basement floor. nat she discovered about "6" inches of wet soil deposits. she also says a busted pipeline has left large amounts of dry sewage. porter says she repeatedly reached out to her landlord..... "lisa reed" with team realty. maintenance found a temporary "fix" but could never find a resolution. "he said that's nothing a few gallons of bleach can't handle." "porter" believes this problem has led health issues. porter says she contacted a local health department to test for sewage. they told her... no one could enter without the owner's permission. maintenance and herself are the only ones who have checked out the damage. "i was just in disbelief...that there was that much mold." porter sent emails... and several photos... i reached out to lisa reed with "team realty" management. she says they are currently in the process of getting it fixed. maintanance "did" show up today. but for porter... it's too little.. too late. me: "have you ever told your landlord that you feel unsafe?" porter: "no, no... because she doesn't care." i reached out to attorney matthew daley. he is not involved with porter's case. but, he has handled landlord, tentant issues. he does say to "document" everything. ....every contact, every repair. take pictures and put it in writing... enviornmental clean up is still happening
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes