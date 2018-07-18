Speech to Text for Mold problems hit Terre Haute renter

living with this.. years of what appears to be mold and even dried sewage. a local woman says "these" serious hazards are in her rental home. and they're creating health problems. news 10s abby kirk joins us in the studio to tell us her family's story.. what you see behind me, is what one terre haute woman's basement looks like. severe mold and sewage covers the ground. it brings up the question about what you do as a renter? for those who are stuck in a lease. nat what you see all over this basement defintely looks like "mold." nat it's "here" too. nat "natosha porter" has been living in "this" rental in terre haute fo "3" years. "i started noticing the musty smell is really bad coming up from the vents." she says mold and mildew are all over. ...on the front door .... inside the kitchen cabinets ....and covering the basement floor. nat she discovered about "6" inches of wet soil deposits. she also says a busted pipeline has left large amounts of dry sewage. porter says she repeatedly reached out to her landlord..... "lisa reed" with team realty. maintenance found a temporary "fix" but could never find a resolution. "he said that's nothing a few gallons of bleach can't handle." "porter" believes this problem has led health issues. porter says she contacted a local health department to test for sewage. they told her... no one could enter without the owner's permission. maintenance and herself are the only ones who have checked out the damage. "i was just in disbelief...that there was that much mold." porter sent emails... and several photos... i reached out to lisa reed with "team realty" management. she says they are currently in the process of getting it fixed. maintanance "did" show up today. but for porter... it's too little.. too late. me: "have you ever told your landlord that you feel unsafe?" porter: "no, no... because she doesn't care." i reached out to attorney matthew daley. he is not involved with porter's case. but, he has handled landlord, tentant issues. he does say to "document" everything. ....every contact, every repair. take pictures and put it in writing... enviornmental clean up is still happening