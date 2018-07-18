Speech to Text for Teens hold a Die In

joining us .. students are heading back with far more than books on their minds.. "it's more scary for me to think about what could happen to me on campus." it was just two months ago in noblesville that a student fired shots into his classroom.. today.. teens in the valley are laying down in protest... news 10s lacey clifton tells us "why" they're demanding action from lawmakers ... teens lined the sidewalk in front of congressman larry buschon's office this morning.. they are hoping to spark change now.. before a mass-shooting tragedy hits our community.. as they head back into school.. their safety is the first thing on their minds. a burning question on the minds of teens about to head back to school: "am i next?" " think about what could happen to me on campus, but more about what could happen to my friends that are still in high school, or my siblings that are still in middle school and elementary school. it's a really terrifying thought honestly." monday-- the group terre haute teens for action held a die-in. they laid down as if they were dead-- with tombstones at their feet. "so a 'die-in' is a protest held saying people are dying from this, and if you don't take action, then i'm going to die next." "this is the second event this this group has held this week raising awareness for gun violence and its victims. their hoping that by using their young voices, they can spur change." "young people hav always been the spark for change. i mean when you look at the vietnam war protests, that was students. i just think it's important that young peple get into politics and use their voices." the group wants to draw attention to the victims of recent mass shootings in the u-s instead of the gunmen. they also say they want attention from local lawmakers -- to take action on gun reform. "to support, you know, the banning of semi-automatic weapons, bumps stocks, magazines, that kind of thing, because those are weapons of destruction instead of weapons for things that would be necessary in the world." terre haute teens for action is holding an "information night" later this month. for specifics about the event-- head to wthi tv dot com. back to you.