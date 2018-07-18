Clear

Staying safe in lightning

Staying safe in lightning

Posted: Mon Jul 16 14:50:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 14:50:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Staying safe in lightning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with many summer days spent outside.. we run the risk of being "caught in a storm". becase of that.. the storm team's "chris piper".. shares a little knowledge that will help keep you and your family safer. //////// it may not be the first thing you think of, but it's something that you can't forget. lightning can be dangerous, and even deadly. i've got everything you need to know about how, and where lightning can strike. the first kind are direct strikes. these happen in open areas. while they aren't very common, they can be the most deadly. the next kind is what's called a side flash. these can be especially dangerous if you're around tall objects, such as trees. next is a ground current strike. this happens when lightning strikes the ground, and the current travels along the surface. thses strikes can be harmful to livestock, as well as humans. the next is conduction. it can happen near things such as a metal fence, or even inside, conducted by things such as windows and doors. finally, the last ones are called streamers. these feed off the main lightning strike, and while they aren't as common, they can injure just as easily. always remember to take cover in a storm. if lightning strikes near you, keep your feet planted and wait for help. and always remember, lightning can strike the same place twice. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. //////// for more information.. about storms and lightning safety.. be sure to head on over to
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes