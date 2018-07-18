Speech to Text for Clay County Memorial fundraising plan

"with honoring our veterans". "every monday".. "the v-f-w in brazil" holds "a biscuits and gravy breakfast".. to raise money "fo the new clay military plaza" "at craig park". what started out as a simple american flag request "3"- year ago.. has now turned into an elaborate monument to represent each branch of the military. "mayor brian wyndam says".. he's proud of the positive volunteer work being done to make the project happen. //////// /////// "this is a pretty close-knit community and when a project needs done or when a need needs fulfilled, they're really good about getting behind that and getting the job done. so, it's a great feeling to see that happen." //////// "craig park" is located just north of state road-"340" in brazil, indiana. [b20]clay military project-cont vo north of state road-"340" in brazil, indiana. "organizers say" .. "bricks" still being sold. now, they're just looking for help "laying those bricks". to learn more "about the clay military plaza".. or, "how you can volunteer".. go to our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [b21]tease 1 (gary brian)-live "lightning" strikes in the united states.. more than