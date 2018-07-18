Speech to Text for Coke and Carbon problems continue

"the site" can be found "at 13th and hulman streets" in terre haute. "news 10" caught-up with property manager "joshua price" "from a-t-c gro services" this morning. "his company" focuses in on the environmental side of clean-ups. he told us.. "3"- contaminants have been found.. including: p-a- h's, lead, and arsenic. //////// //////// "no one wants to come set up shop on a site that's contaminated. nobody wants to buy that liability. so before, you know any sort of redevelopment or anything like that can move forward the idea is to assess how bad it is and then figure out what needs to be done to clean it up." ///////// "price says".. "the southern half of the site" has been re-mediated. "his crew" is now working on getting "the northern half" up-to-code. to learn more about this brownfield site.. go to our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". kicking the work week off