Speech to Text for Prime Real Estate Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

russ: welcome back to prime real estate with jane rowe realty, i'm joined now by stephanie egen, and stephanie, we're at a beautiful home on the east side of terra haute, just tell me where we are. stephanie egen: we are at 2246 college avenue, this home is amazing. it's a period home, it is move-in ready, which is phenomenal. loads of character, just love it. russ: talk about the character a little bit, expand on that for me. you walk in, and you just can't help but notice how pretty a lot of the stuff is. stephanie egen: okay. well, like i said, it is a period home, so you have all the wonderful things, like the arch doorways, original hardwood floors, built-ins, a lot of square footage, it can accommodate a huge family. russ: so, it is a two story house, stephanie. talk about the accommodation s for a family here. stephanie egen: okay. it can support a large family. it's three bedroom, with one full bath upstairs, half bath downstairs, with the possibility of having a fourth bedroom in the basement. russ: well, that's always nice, for sure. talk about the front porch. stephanie egen: the front porch, it's amazing. it's a seasonal room, all new windows. it's adorable. you can sit out there all year long. russ: it's very nice out front. and for the cars, you want to get them inside in the winter, there's a place for that, too. stephanie egen: two car garage, and a carport, with beautiful tongue groove on the ceilings, it's amazing. this stretches all the way through to the front porch. russ: a good feel out front, too. going down the street, it seems like a really nice neighborhood. stephanie egen: a lot of beautiful homes in this area. russ: that's stephanie egen at 2246 college avenue. this one won't last long, guys, come and get it today. russ: welcome back to prime real estate with jane rowe realty. i'm joined now by jenny jones, and jenny, here we are, and you can see we're in the backyard this time, because look how beautiful it is. what a great house on the east side of town. jenny jones: it is. actually, russ, this is a hidden gem on the east side. as you can see behind us, we're sitting on 2.2 acres of land. it is a beautiful location. russ: it looks like the yard's finished at the tree line back there, but it does go even further. like you said, 2.2 acres here, so tons of land, and a great location. jenny jones: it is. and it isn't fenced in, for the majority of the part, so anybody who buys this would have a great use to be outside. russ: no doubt about it. a brick house, so that's always nice, and tell me about some square footage. jenny jones: it's approximately 2,800 square foot. it is a three bedroom, one and a half bath. and actually the garage has been converted into a mother- in-law suite, which can easily be converted back into a garage. russ: if you wanted to. jenny jones: that is correct. russ: so, this house is great the way it is, but you could, just so many options with it, too, because there's tons of space in this nice brick shell. jenny jones: it is. it's a lot of space, and it's a little bit of work, if you put into it, you can have it however you want. it's an awesome location and house. russ: give me a price, jenny. jenny jones: we just actually reduced it to $134,900. russ: $134,900 for 2.2 acres, and a great spot on the east side of town, and a brick home. this isn't gonna be here long, folks, come and get it. jenny jones: come get it. russ: hey, i'm joined now by kelsey rich, another realtor at jane rowe realty. kelsey, real quick, just talk about these big windows behind us, such bright lights into this big, old house. kelsey rich: they absolutely are, and these are original windows to the home, the home's over 160 years old, and they're standard windows that you would find in a home like this. russ: it's a big house we're in. talk a little bit about it. kelsey rich: it's 2,300 square foot. there are three natural, original fireplaces. four bedrooms, one and a half baths, and totally refinished flooring, throughout the entire house. russ: you're kind of into historic homes like this, right? isn't this kind of your thing? kelsey rich: i've learned a lot with this house, and having this listing, over the last few months. it's definitely something that i'd like to get more involved in. russ: so, you want to pick up more houses in this neighborhood. kelsey rich: absolutely. this neighborhood, the collett park area, areas similar to it in vigo county. russ: most people don't really think about, maybe, some of the older districts in town, there are quite a few old homes like this that are so beautiful on the inside. kelsey rich: absolutely. and it's something that nowadays people aren't really too interested in, because they think that it takes a lot of upkeep, and a lot of work. but there are actually grants that you can get, to refurnish homes like this, just for it being so old and having so much character already. russ: talk about this one specifically. just how old is it? kelsey rich: it is over 160 years old. russ: wow. kelsey rich: it was built in the late 1850s. russ: wow. and it is, it's actually been recognized, for how old it is? kelsey rich: yes. it is associated with the national register of indiana, so if you get on their website, you'll find this house. russ: wow. so, if somebody moved here in today, what would you tell them is the best part about this house? kelsey rich: well, for one, it's completely move-in ready. it has an original clawfoot bathtub, which you won't find in many homes, and the floors have totally been refinished, so that's one expense that you wouldn't have to consider. russ: a historic house, it could be yours. let's take a quick break, and look at a few more houses that are listed with jane rowe realty. thanks, kelsey. russ: 3580 east haythorne in terra haute, listed at $49,900. this fixer-upper, on almost two acres, has a lake view. it has a 24 by 32 foot garage, and a private yard. all new in 2009 are the well, water heater, and the roof. call cindy gilbert to see this one today. russ: 5137 north 14th 1/2 street in terra haute, listed at just $45,000. this affordable ranch-style home in spelterville has been a rental for years. it's a three bedroom, one bathroom home with a nice yard. come see it, for just $45,000. russ: 2014 north 23rd in terra haute, listed at $39,900. this is currently a rental, with a great two bedroom remodeled house, and a huge yard. it's got vinyl siding, and a nice interior. it's got a great laundry room, and includes the stove and the fridge. it's a must-see at this price point. call jane rowe today. russ: 826 north 10th street in terra haute, listed at $39,900. this rental home is just south of the bush restaurant. it's a good rental property in great condition. call lee goddard, at 812-239-7105, to take a look. russ: joining me now on prime real estate, stephanie egen, another realtor at jane rowe realty. stephanie, quite a unique property, tell me a little bit about where we are. stephanie egen: okay, we're at 14th and maple, at cutter's hair salon. russ: what is so unique about this property? stephanie egen: well, it's a great business. it's established, great location, you have heavy traffic out front. it is zoned commercial, but could be rezoned residential for a starter home. russ: so, our beauticians out there, maybe you're just getting out of beauty school, you want to invest in your own salon? stephanie egen: perfect estate sunday mornings at 8:30 on my fox 10. call to find out how your house could be featured next. jane: at jane rowe realty, it's all about community. born and raised in terra haute, i've been moving real estate here for more than 20 years. we are located downtown at 16th and wabash. when it's time to buy or sell, call jane rowe realty, your friend in real estate. russ: joining me now on prime real estate, stephanie egen, another realtor at jane rowe realty. stephanie, quite a unique property, tell me a little bit about where we are. stephanie egen: okay, we're at 14th and maple, at cutter's hair salon. russ: what is so unique about this property? stephanie egen: well, it's a great business. it's established, great location, you have heavy traffic out front. it is zoned commercial, but could be rezoned residential for a starter home. russ: so, our beauticians out there, maybe you're just getting out of beauty school, you want to invest in your own salon? stephanie egen: perfect start- up business, yes. russ: it'd be great, wouldn't it? stephanie egen: it would. russ: but it can also be a home. stephanie egen: absolutely. russ: rezone it residential- stephanie egen: residential. russ: ... and there's a lot of space here. stephanie egen: yes. there's also a two car garage, which is divided in half. one side is currently rented, and you could rent out the other side, so you've got instant income. russ: interesting. stephanie egen: yeah. russ: and the price is right on this one, it's ready to move. stephanie egen: at $59,900. russ: low, low price, a start-up business, turn key, ready to walk in the door and get ready. i think this one's a winner. stephanie egen: it is. russ: thanks, stephanie. stephanie egen: hey, you're welcome, thank you. russ: 2220 wabash avenue, listed at $89,900. this is a large corner brick building of a three business strip, 5,168 square feet, street and rear parking. currently rented to a car detail shop month to month. it has many uses. zoned c6, the front half is 4,300 square feet of building, is a big, open area, with small half bath. the back half, 867 square feet, is an office, with warehouse space. call for your appointment today. russ: welcome back to jane rowe realty, as we look at some commercial property. this property offers endless possibilities. it's currently used as a church, but perfect for a daycare, venue area, offices, or even apartments, with proper rezoning. call today for your viewing appointment. russ: 701 south division street in vermilion county, listed at $74,900. what a great opportunity to start your own business. this property includes two parcels. it includes a 2,200 square foot building, that includes two 14 foot garage doors, a warehouse with 18 foot ceilings, a separate office, a bathroom with lockers and a shower, plus a large, spacious room with epoxy floor. this property could work as a mechanic's shop, a car lot, a parts and manufacturing, or retail store. call today for your private showing. russ: and our next stop on prime real estate with jane rowe realty, brings us to a unique property, zoned commercial on the north side of terra haute. you don't see many that are quite like this, jane. why don't you tell me a little about where we are, and what makes it so special? jane: yes. we're in the area between fort harrison and where 25th intersects lafayette, right on lafayette avenue, formerly known as branam discount, this piece of property has two homes on it. one is used as a rental and is bringing in $900 a month, the other is lived in by the owner it is a four bedroom, two bath. very nice home, elegant inside. we have lots of outbuildings in the back, and the property stretches back to 25th street. so, that's why it's probably gonna be used as commercial property in the future. we're listed at $299,900 is our price, and a total of four acres. on both sides of us, and across the street, it is mostly all businesses, churches, storefronts, through this area. russ: and we're in the home that's actually lived in right now by the owner, and you can see the really nice kitchen around this. jane: right. yeah, it's beautiful. cherry cabinetry, the bedrooms are large. like i say, a bath, two baths, there's a master suite with it's own bath, and then we have a nice carport out back for the cars. if someone would buy this for future development, they could also bring in possibly $1,200 a month on this house as rental income, to support the taxes and whatnot until they figure out what they're gonna do with the property. russ: so, possibilities here are really endless. a nice, big house here, for a big family. you've got the other house on the property that can be that rental income, it could be a place to put other members of your family, if you needed a separate housing to keep them close enough, but not inside with you. so, lots of different options at this property. jane: yes, there could be a small business there, it could be a dentist's office, it could be a candle store. i mean, all those type of options are out there for that property. russ: maybe we'll talk for when i start my candle store. jane: okay. there we go. russ: anything else you want to add about this house, jane? jane: no, come on out and take a look at it. russ: you've been watching prime real estate with jane row realty, your friend in real estate. call to find out how your house could be featured next, at 812-238-2500. you can see all these listings at janerowrealty.com. we'll see you next