Prime Real Estate Part 1

jane rowe realty. russ: good morning everyone, and welcome to yet another edition of prime real estate with jane rowe realty. we're here to feature this home today, jane, we're in the beautiful kitchen, tell me where we are. jane: well, we're out by rio grande school, between erickson and sandcut, on the north side. russ: and this home is custom built by the homeowners themselves, right? jane: yes. zigler, the family, masons, they built this home. russ: i mean, so much to talk about. where do you want to start today, jane? jane: well, you might not realize from the road how big this house is, but we have about 4,100 square feet total, 2,060 on the main level, and the rest in the lower level. beautiful home, quality throughout. russ: nice open concept here in the kitchen living space. let's start with this, what really stands out to you here? jane: well, big open kitchen to the family room, the great double staircase going downstairs, and then your garage doors out the kitchen, on the other side, the north side opens to a walkway that leads to a beautiful courtyard, which we'll show you the pictures here shortly. russ: we're standing at the island here, and i actually noticed something you don't see everyday, it's brick. the outside facing in this island is brick, so lots of wonderful brickwork throughout this house. jane: yeah. yes. yeah. the best that you'll see in terra haute. russ: let's talk about the master bedroom. jane: okay. the master bedroom is one whole end of the house, it's 39 feet by about 18, including the en suite, the amazing walk-in closet. russ: the closet's as big as a bedroom. jane: it is, it's huge and very well-organized with shelving, and beautiful. russ: and that master bath in there, of course attached to the master suite, and it is to die for. jane: yes. it has a glass walk-in shower, double sinks, storage, closeted stool. russ: to the basement we go, and there's a couple bedrooms down there, tons of room. let's talk about the basement. jane: another family room downstairs, beautiful bathroom, looks like a master suite bathroom. double sinks, flagstaff wall of stone, beautiful. russ: it really does. when we were walking through the house, before we started taping, i said, "this is one of the nicest master baths i've ever seen." and you said, "that's not even the master bath." so, wonderful, wonderful space down in the basement, lots of room down there as well. jane: yes. russ: you mentioned the courtyard a little bit earlier, let's take the folks out there to take a peek about that, but just talk about this wonderful courtyard. jane: it's huge. two story wraparound walls to a staircase going up, and some ... it has a floor drain in it, great entertaining area, opens up to about 16 acres that this property sits on, it's very picturesque. russ: you mentioned the land, another just something to pile on top of this beautiful house, comes with a lot of land. jane: yes. yes. and it has an amazing outbuilding, which has living quarters in it, because they did occupy that while they built the home. so, there's a bedroom, bath, kitchen, there's actually a bath and a half, a laundry room, a kitchen, living room area, a bedroom, and it's separated from the garage space, which is finished inside, and it has very tall ceilings, tall overhead doors, accommodate campers, equipment. russ: it's easy to see all the intricate details throughout this house, and in the outbuilding. everything on this property was so thought out, not a thing out of place. jane: it was. right, right. it took a lot of planning, and this homeowner has built homes before, many homes, and the ziglers are known in terra haute for their masonry, so. russ: you can tell, all the brickwork throughout this place is just gorgeous. jane: it's amazing. mm-hmm . and we might mention the price, $499,900. russ: come and get it. lot of land, perfect house, big outbuilding. come and get it while it lasts, guys. jane: at jane rowe realty, it's all jane: it's amazing. mm-hmm . and we might mention the price, $499,900. russ: come and get it. lot of land, perfect house, big outbuilding. come and get it while it lasts, guys. jane: russ: back on prime real estate with jane rowe realty, and jane, we're on the east side of town, tell me where we are. jane: we're on paul dresser drive, that is the first road west of watertree. it's a great little tucked away area i'm not sure everybody knows about, but it is high point of vigo on paul dresser drive. russ: a lot of really nice houses back here, and you're kind of, you're close to the crowd, but you're not really in it. jane: right. there's a lot of wildlife out in this area, and this is a beautiful home, getting close to 20 years old. well-built, four to five bedrooms. russ: we're here in the kitchen, and as you can see, the kitchen's a really nice space. jane: yes. they've updated the countertops since it was built, some new carpet. it's a nice entertaining area, 'cause you have your informal eating, your dining room table, a family room connected. russ: yeah, it's very open here in the living space, and then you go over to the other wing of the house, you've got the master bed/bath, and then a couple bedrooms over there, too. if you've got little kids and you want 'em close, they're right there. jane: yes, yes. russ: let's go down to the basement now, and just look through the basement. what a great area this is. jane: yeah, it's like another home downstairs. there is nearly 4,000 square feet to this house, there's about 400 that's not finished downstairs, and then there is two bedrooms, a bath, a family room, a large laundry room, and then the 400 square foot area unfinished. russ: yeah, it's- jane: that's all in the lower level. and it is a walkout. russ: it's like a whole 'nother house downstairs, really. i love the lot here, it's got the fence in the backyard, beautiful landscaping all around the house, and a nice yard. but the garages, too. four garages, in this- jane: yes. there's two car attached, and then this owner built an extra two car garage to the east side of the property. russ: there's really not a lot this house doesn't have. jane: no. it's located on a cul-de-sac, with, there's a total of three homes on this cul-de-sac, and then there's another cul-de-sac next door with three homes on it, and it's just kind of tucked away. russ: as of now, where are we listed, jane? jane: $379,900. russ: could be your dream house. good for anybody, come out and get it. paul dresser drive. russ: welcome back to prime real estate with jane rowe realty, and jane's got me out in the country a little bit. we're in new goshen, and the more you see of this house, the more you're gonna like, i promise. jane, this is a beauty. jane: it is. it is a gorgeous home, and people think that that sounds like it's far away from terra haute, but it took me ten minutes to get from wabash to here. russ: that was even with a little construction in the way today. jane: yes, i had to zigzag a little, they're fixing a water line. russ: let's go out to the exterior shots of this house, jane. just talk about this property a little bit. jane: well, it sits on an acre, and it sits kind of far back from the road, you have a little lane that comes back to your house, and it opens up. it's a very wide open, spacious lot that it sits on, and it has a four car garage you'll notice tune into prime real estate sunday mornings at 8:30 on my fox 10. call to find out how your house could be featured next. russ: welcome back to prime real estate with jane rowe realty, and jane's got me out in the country a little bit. we're in new goshen, and the more you see of this house, the more you're gonna like, i promise. jane, this is a beauty. jane: it is. it is a gorgeous home, and people think that that sounds like it's far away from terra haute, but it took me ten minutes to get from wabash to here. russ: that was even with a little construction in the way today. jane: yes, i had to zigzag a little, they're fixing a water line. russ: let's go out to the exterior shots of this house, jane. just talk about this property a little bit. jane: well, it sits on an acre, and it sits kind of far back from the road, you have a little lane that comes back to your house, and it opens up. it's a very wide open, spacious lot that it sits on, and it has a four car garage you'll notice right when you pull out, two face the east, and two face the south. and it's integral, you can get to it from the inside of the house, both of them. beautiful pond view of the neighbor's pond, it's not really included with this property, but the views are right there for you. and new decks all around the house, you can completely walk around the house without getting into the grass, and it is just a lovely setting. russ: top to bottom, this place has been redone. jane: yes, yes. he's went over every inch of this home, he's spent eight years working on it, everything's above code, the highest products you can buy for flooring, so many- russ: and it's big, it's a big house. there's four bedrooms here, and three and a half bathrooms. jane: yes. and about 3,400 square feet total, 1,400's in the lower level. russ: there's four bedrooms here, but that master suite is special. talk about that a little bit. jane: it is. it is all wood, all hand-sanded. the master bath is out of a picture book. it is beautiful, clear glass door, glides like it's on butter. russ: it feels like you're in a lodge when you're in that master bedroom. it's got the cool walls, and it's so spacious with the awesome bathroom. it's like you're on vacation all the time, so think of the money you'll save if you buy this house. you don't have to go on vacation, you just wake up on vacation every day. jane: yeah. and this house is full of natural light, too. russ: yeah, very bright. like you mentioned, the open living space downstairs that flows right into the kitchen, which is also primo. jane: yes. the kitchen was tore down to the studs, it's all brand new. the high end appliances, beautiful. russ: more room in the basement. and one of the bedrooms is down there, there's lots of space, there's a full bath. endless possibilities with that basement. jane: yes, yes. it can fit many different lifestyles, this home. it's a great home for entertaining, a great home if you have kids, pets, the floors are all pet-friendly. russ: i think it's a winner, jane. jane: yep. russ: let's get it moving. jane: well, come on out. $324,900. russ: thanks, jane. jane: uh-huh . russ: 2539 east northwood avenue, priced at $199,900. a well-cared for home in northwood subdivision, four to five bedrooms, with one on the main level. finished lower level with family room, mechanical room, and a 12 by 14 room with double closets. the main level family room has a fireplace, french doors, a dining area, nicely updated kitchen, including appliances, a bedroom, bath, and laundry room. second story has three bedrooms, with double closets and walk-ins, tons of storage, and a full bath. it's a half-acre lot with a solar- heated in ground pool. the home is generator ready with newer heat pumps, total electric, newer well tank, and was built in 1997. utilities are electric and sewer. the baths are also updated. it's a very comfortable updated home, with so much room, storage, and recreation. come take a look. russ: welcome back to prime real estate, with jane rowe realty. stephanie joins me now. stephanie egen here, on the south side of town. stephanie, tell me where we are. stephanie egen: we are in an adorable little subdivision called willa villa, right off springhill. russ: south end of town, and this is a big house, with a big yard. stephanie egen: big house, big yard. over 3,000 square feet, over an acre lot. plus, a pond. russ: when we pulled up to the house, i thought, "wow, this is a nice sized house." but then you get inside, and i was blown away by how much space is in here. stephanie egen: it's deceiving how big it is, once you get inside. russ: you said a six bedroom house? stephanie egen: six bedroom, three full bath. russ: it is, it's tons and tons of space, and i really like the kitchen behind us. talk about it a little bit. stephanie egen: the kitchen, they've updated the kitchen, new flooring, they've resurfaced the cabinets. new back splash, it just ... i love it, with the brick fireplace behind you. russ: a full wall brick fireplace. stephanie egen: full wall, there's two wood-burning fireplaces, and we have french doors here that both of the doors open up to a deck, you can overview the property. russ: just a really unique layout in this house. there's two ways in and out of the basement, which is finished with three bedrooms down there, and a nice bathroom down there. three bedrooms upstairs, this kitchen, a nice living space upstairs. really just like the way this is laid out. stephanie egen: right. yeah, and the master also has an en suite. russ: is there anything you want to add about this property, stephanie? stephanie egen: i love it. russ: i love it, too. you said it was listed in the mid 100s. stephanie egen: it is. russ: so, about $149,900, i think you said? stephanie egen: it's $149,500. russ: and the price per square foot, on a house like this, in a nice area, that's just unbelievable. stephanie egen: it's a great deal. i drove back through this subdivision, these houses back here are adorable. russ: come and get it, it won't let last long folks. russ: and our next stop on prime real estate brings us to the north side of terra haute, a lovely brick ranch home, jane, those are tough to beat. jane: yes, they are. and this one's good, it's four bedroom, two bath, and has a full basement under it. russ: deceptively large home, i think. when we walked home, it was kind of bigger than i thought it was when we looked at it from the outside. jane: right. you have 1,230 square feet on the main level, and then you have a full basement under there, so you could probably finish another 800 square feet, something like that. take out the mechanical areas. russ: wow. jane: and it has a beautiful yard. i think this street gets passed by a lot. it runs beside the post office, across from otter creek middle school. so, if you just turn west there at the post office, that's thomas, and there's a lot of nice ranch houses. this is total brick, all the way around. russ: yeah, and we'll show you the yard shots right now, from the front, and the back, it's just a lovely little quiet street, and a huge backyard. jane: it is. and the home's in good shape, the kitchen's been updated, as you can see. stainless appliances. there's a little wing that a former owner had a beauty shop in, so there's a bedroom, bath, hall. so, that would be great for a teenager, a college student, somebody that would need that area. russ: absolutely. and the bedrooms down the hallway all have nice hardwood floors. jane: yes, beautiful hardwood floors. russ: i really noticed that. jane: yep. russ: it's a nice place. jane: yep. russ: for sure, what's the price of this one, jane? jane: we just reduced $5,000, we're at $114,900. russ: let's get it moving. jane: okay. russ: thanks, jane. jane: thank you. russ: and our next stop on prime real estate brings us to the north side of terra haute, a lovely brick ranch home, jane, those are tough to beat.